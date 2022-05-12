Zimbabwe: Young Mashaya Inducted

Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Ninja Academy raised the country's flag high when they came first in the first official virtual All African Open Championships.

The tournament was organised by World Karate-Do Alliance and the World Martial Arts Allegiance.

Zimbabwe garnered 82 points to come out first overall out of 18 countries. They had 14 gold medals, 12 silver and 16 bronze.

The Gambia came second with 57 points, while South Africa were in the third position with 40 points, Algeria were fourth and Cameroon fifth.

Meanwhile, six-year-old Zimbabwean karate kid Wilfred Mashaya (Jnr) became the first youngest Zimbabwean and African to be inducted into a European Hall of Fame called Spartan Hall Of Warriors over the weekend.

He was honoured together with his father Wilfred Mashaya (Snr), who was inducted on the same day in the "gold category" while the son was inducted in the "Junior Warrior Category". Mashaya (Jnr) has won more than 15 medals in the world and international virtual competitions in the martial arts (Kobudo), held virtually by various countries such as India, Poland and Malta.

The Hall of Fame organisers have been tracking Junior's achievements and decided to reward him as a way of motivating him and inspiring other young kids.

Mashaya (Jnr) thrilled the crowd at Barbourfields Stadium with his scintillating Martial Arts Displays on Independence Day under Police Displays where he was called to perform.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sport Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He also showcased his skills at the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF).

He has benefited hugely from the mentorship of his father, who is also grooming and training many kids at the Zim Ninja Academy.

The karate kid, who turns seven tomorrow, started training at the age of four, following in his father's footsteps.

Mashaya (Jnr) is proficient with martial arts weapons such as the Tonfa, Sai, Bo/Staff, Nunchaku (Chuckle Sticks) among others.

He also does weapon katas that include Tonqua Daichi, Toma Bo, Terukawa no Tonfa, and freestyle Nunchaku. He can do more than 5 Karate Katas up to Pinan Sono Go (Pinan Godan). He can also do some Gymnastic moves and action stunts.

The Zimbabwean karate kid is drawing global attention and was invited together with other Zim Ninja members to a World Martial Arts Championships to be held in Poland from September 15 to 18.