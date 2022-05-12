Angola: Opinion Polls Banned Ahead of Electoral Campaigns

10 May 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Conducting surveys and opinion polls related to the electoral issues are prohibited as of the beginning of the campaign, in the light of the Draft Law on the matter under discussion in the Parliament.

The Draft Law on Opinion Polls, which was analysed on Tuesday at the Specialised Commission Meeting, goes to the final global vote at National Assembly's plenary session on 18 May.

The document, of the Executive's initiative, prohibits conducting and disseminating the opinion polls and surveys in the election campaigns, a proposal opposed by opposition MPs.

The minister of Telecommunications, Information Technologies and Social Communication, Manuel Homem, said that the issue under debate was one of the breaking points in the discussions in the specialty.

"In the view of the MPs of the opposition this research should have been carried out on election's day, but the Executive is of the view that things should not be like that", said the minister.

