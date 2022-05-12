Sierra Leone: WIMSAL Declares Support for Colleagues

Women in the media Sierra Leone (WIMSAL), yesterday declared support for Umu Hawa Bakarr, who is aspiring for the position of Public Affairs Secretary and Sukainatu Walters as Financial Secretary South, among other women vying for different positions in the upcoming Sierra Leone Association of Journalists (SLAJ) national elections.

The declaration ceremony was held at the Harry Yansanneh hall, Campbell Street, in the presence of a cross section of WIMSAL members, Guild of Editors and Sierra Leone Sport Writers Association.

According to the President of WIMSAL, Femi Jarreth Coker, WIMSAL started the said initiative of organizing declaration ceremony for its members long time ago and that they succeeded in winning three positions in SLAJ in the previous elections, adding that such will be done in the upcoming elections.

She said the outgoing Public Affairs Secretary was a woman and has served the organization remarkably well for two terms.

"We want to continue with that legacy and that's why we organize this event to tender our support for Umu Hawa Bakarr and Sukainatu Walters who have declared for the two key positions in the upcoming SLAJ elections. Such positions can only be held by credible women like Umu and Sukainatu, but we cannot succeed in this venture without the support and encouragement of you all," she said.

She stated that two of WIMSLAL's members here in Freetown and three in the regions went unopposed, which shows how competent they were as female journalists.

She noted that female representation in the SLAJ executive over the years has been excellent and that everyone can attest to that, thus urging all female journalists to take the lead during the campaign period for their colleagues to ensure a landslide victory.

"As we do the official declaration and endorsement ceremony here today in line with SLAJEC election calendar, we extend our campaign across the regions to muster more support. We need more women in leadership positions, because women are capable of painting a better future, they also have unique transformational ideas that can hence better teamwork," she said..

She said in terms of leadership values, women demonstrate honesty, outgoing and creative choices.

"We also achieve better financial outcomes and wear many hats in balancing and adjusting to new situations while finding solutions to real life-work issues."

Theo Harding, Chairman, Guild of Editors, said there were barely five women editors currently across the country and that it was difficult for them to thrive with over 50 editors being men.

He described women as being stronger and capable of doing whatever men can do, especially when it comes to worldly activities and that to be a woman, one has to think like a man, act like a lady, look up like a young girl and work like a horse in order to exhibit that strongest of a woman.

He noted that women are the best leaders even though most time the men bully them.

He endorsed the two women for the upcoming positions.

President of the Sierra Leone Sport Writers' Association, Sahr Moris Jnr. said there were a few female sport writers and that the association itself has called for an increased number of women in executive positions after the upcoming SLAJ elections and before the end of the 2022.

He said if women want something to be done correctly within the next term in SLAJ especially in the area of the Public Affairs of Association; it is but fitting that a woman be voted for.

Delivering her key note address, Madam Juliet M. Kaikai said they cannot talk about women in leadership without the society and for women in leadership positions to be achieved; it means that, it was crafted because socialization begins from the home.

She said if people should hope to live in a world where women and girls are in leadership positions and are treated equally to a point where one can be certain of a sustainable tomorrow, then it was imperative that the children were raised differently.

She said men and women are different but socialization has exaggerate those differences and has often times led the misconception seem less and important.

She said society has made it to be known that girls should keep quiet and perfect, be mothers and stay in the kitchen, among others, and leave the man to explore.

She stated that the home should be in a position to play an integral role in training up children to partake in leadership positions, but noted that some homes continue to raise those children's socio -cultural roles that continue to reinforce gender inequality and lack of women representation.

She said the hard fact is that men were raised to not see women as leaders and that such has manifested on several occasions.

One of the aspirants for the Public Affairs Secretary, Umu Hawa Bakarr, said with a sound background in broadcast journalism, "It is my belief that professional media practitioners should portray elements of diligence, unbiased factual representation and the zest to positively preserve and promote the voice of the masses in order to aid an informed mindset and optimize societal and organizational change."

"These are the fundamentals of professional journalism and general mass media discourse for which I am better positioned to articulate the strides of SLAJ for support and promotion of the welfare of its members.I'm quite aware of what is involved and I am without any doubt, that my decision to contest this election is deliberate and achievable. I employ and urge you all to repose your confidence in me not just because I am a woman, but because I can deliver. In this our noble association of SLAJ, we need a brave, vibrant and committed person that is embellished with the aura, charisma and aptitude that'd reflect the dignity of the association. We need a public representative whose oratory ability is definitive, and whose contributions to the Association are well established and known by colleagues in the general media landscape," she stated.

She concluded that labeling women as being ineffective, weak and docile can now be considered something of the past when it comes to leadership.

"Which is why we must win this election to send a message to those who still doubt our fearlessness and diligence and our determination to do better. The message of our victory shall re-echo far and wide so that, everyone will know that women are no less. Indeed, I am a woman. But, I am a woman with a difference."