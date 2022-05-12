Namibia to Host Cosafa Elective General Assembly

NAMIBIA will host the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (Cosafa) elective congress in Windhoek on 14 May at which members will elect a new leadership.

Both the Fifa Normalisation Committee chairperson Bisey Uirab and his deputy Alfra Schimming-Chase will represent Namibia, with voting powers to influence the outcome of the elective congress.

During a press conference held at the NFA Soccer House yesterday, Uirab announced that the 2021 Cosafa elective general assembly will be graced by Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Patrice Motsepe and the continental body secretary general Veron Mosengo-Omba.

Uirab, however, played the cards close to his chest when asked who Namibia will vote for during the elective general assembly, and referred to the catchphrase of Namibia's inaugural general election: "my vote is my secret".

There is one candidate each for the position of president and vice president.The candidate list has been finalised and 10 nominations were received prior to the 11 April closing deadline.

In accordance with the Cosafa statutes and the electoral code, all nominations were examined by the electoral body and independently vetted by the Cosafa governance review sub-committee.

There are five ordinary member positions, at least one of whom must be a woman, that will be contested by eight candidates in that category.

Nominees are as follows: President - Arthur Almeida a Silva (Angola), vice president - Said Ali Said Athouman (Comoros)

Ordinary exco members: Timothy Shongwe (Eswatini), Khiba Mohoanyane (Lesotho), Andrianony Victorien (Madagascar), Walter Nyamilandu-Manda (Malawi), Faizal Sidat (Mozambique), Solandranja Mahamatova (Madagascar), Anastatsia Tsichlas (South Africa) and Brenda Kunda (Zambia).