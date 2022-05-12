Namibia: Tobias Ranks Namibia's Top Boxers

NAMIBIAN boxing promoter Nestor Tobias has named his top ten Namibian pound for pound boxers with Jeremiah 'Lowkey' Nakathila at the top of his list.

Nakathila is the former WBO Africa and WBO Global super featherweight champion. In 2021 he fought one of the world's top rated pound for pound boxers, Shakur Stevenson in Las Vegas, and returned to Vegas two months ago where he convincingly beat Miguel Berchelt with a sixth round technical knockout.

"Nakathila is undoubtedly in a league of his own - he has made a name for himself in Las Vegas and more big fights will soon be coming his way," Tobias said.

At number two is Fillipus 'Energy' Nghitumbwa promoted by the MTC Sunshine Promotions. Nghitumbwa is the current WBO Global super bantamweight champion and a top-15 rated boxer in the WBO.

"He is without a doubt a rising star and a beast in the ring knocking out his opponents which makes his fights such a pleasure to watch. Energy will without a doubt become Namibia's next world champion if he remains disciplined and loyal to his boxing craft," Tobias said.

At number three is Sakaria 'Desert Storm' Lukas promoted by AC Boxing and Global Boxing Stars. Desert Storm although inactive for almost two years has come back strongly and recently fought to a surprise draw against Tugstogt Nyambayar from Mongolia.

"His performance proved that he remains a force to be reckoned with in the featherweight division," Tobias said.

In the fourth place is John John Paulinus promoted by MTC Sunshine Promotions. He remains unbeaten in the super middleweight division and is rated in the top 15 by the WBO.

"His power continues to prove too strong for every opponent he has faced so far and we hope that he continues his winning streak to land a big fight in due course," Tobias said.

At number five is Charles Shinima promoted by MTC Sunshine Promotions. "He is rated in the world's top 15 by the WBO in the welterweight division and his last spectacular knockout against South Africa's Mziwoxolo Ndwayana can easily become a top contender for Knockout of the Year in world boxing. He remains undefeated with a bright future ahead of him," Tobias said.

At number six is Nathanael Kakololo promoted by MTC Salute Promotions. "Kakololo is the former ABU featherweight champion and he bounced back professionally from two successive losses in Russia and is now back to winning ways. His last fight was a unanimous decision win over Romeo Makwakwa from Malawi and his fighting style continues to impress," Tobias said.

At number seven is Immanuel 'Imms' Joseph promoted by MTC Salute Promotions. He is the reigning WBO Africa flyweight champion and remains undefeated in his last five fights.

"He showed guts and determination when he went all the way to Eastern Cape in South Africa to win the vacant WBO title away from home, under very intimidating circumstances," Tobias said.

"At number eight is the exciting Harry Simon Junior, formerly promoted by MTC Sunshine Promotions and now promoted by an American promoter whose name not known to us," Tobias said.

"The young Simon remains undefeated and is yet to live up to the great expectations that the boxing public has of him. He can become a really great boxer if he can get his discipline and commitment right," he added.

At number nine is Jonas Matheus promoted by MTC Salute Promotions. "Matheus plies his trade in the bantamweight division and remains a very strong and exciting boxer to watch. He is due to fight Mateus Heita this month which will make for a mouth-watering local encounter," Tobias said.

In tenth place is Mateus Heita promoted by MTC Sunshine Promotions, who is the current WBA Pan Africa super bantamweight champion.

"He is undefeated and has an incredibly high boxing intelligence and is most definitely a star to watch for the future," Tobias said.

Tobias also named his top five Namibian boxing prospects. A boxing prospect is generally defined as a young fighter who has the most potential to become a star in boxing in the near future. A prospect is a young fighter under 25 years of age, with less than 20 professional fights, and who has never fought for a world title.

Martin Mukungu, promoted by MTC Sunshine Promotions, who is the national featherweight champion.

Fredricks Nghutenanye, promoted by MTC Sunshine Promotions.

Flame Nangolo promoted by AC Boxing, who is the national junior lightweight champion.

Nestor Thomas, promoted by MTC Sunshine Promotions.

Fillemon Nghutenanye, promoted by MTC Salute Promotions.