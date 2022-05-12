Namibia: Windhoek Light Temporarily Discontinued

NAMIBIA Breweries Limited (NBL) has temporarily discontinued the production of Windhoek Light.

Windhoek Light is NBL's low-alcoholic, low-kilojoule beer brand.

The Ohlthaver & List Group subsidiary foresees the current stock of Windhoek Light to be sufficient at current demand for the month of May, after which the discontinuation will take effect.

In a statement this morning, NBL said the decision to cease production of Windhoek Light was informed by current consumer demand, as well as market trends.

"NBL regularly reviews all its stock keeping units to assess their feasibility according to the company's responsibility to deliver value through appealing products to consumers and shareholders alike," the statement read.

NBL, however, said that Windhoek Light will not be disappearing for good, and may be revisited in future, depending on consumer demand.

NBL also asserted that the Heineken transaction had no influence on the decision.