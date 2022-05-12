Nigeria: One Dead in Lagos Container Accident

LASEMA said they rescued one female in the incident.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) has said an unidentified male body was recovered after a container truck fell off an articulated vehicle along Costain roundabout.

Nosa Okunbor, the agency's spokesperson, said in a statement on Thursday they rescued one female in the Wednesday incident.

"In a just concluded overnight operation, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, rescued an adult female who fell victim to a fallen 40ft container which left her male counterpart dead at the COSTAIN roundabout incident," the statement read.

"According to witnesses, the yet-to-be-identified adult male and female were passing by when the 40ft container uploaded from the articulated vehicle and crushed the adult male to death instantly, leaving the adult female,

fortunately, with severe injuries that included a broken left leg."

The agency said they received a call about the incident around 11:43 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to Olufemi Osanyintolu, the agency's permanent secretary, in an earlier statement, the truck suffered a brake failure on the roundabout and, as a result, the container it was conveying fell off.

He said the survivor was attended to by the agency's paramedic team before being taken to a nearby hospital.

"The deceased adult male body has been bagged and handed over to the State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit, SEHMU, for further action," he said.

"The truck and its fallen container have been recovered off the road with the aid of the Agency's heavy-duty forklift and placed on a nearby layby before being handed over to Officers of the Nigerian Police at the incident scene.

"Present at the operation was the LASEMA LRT, LASAMBUS, and officials of the Nigerian Police Force".

"The road has been reopened for public use."