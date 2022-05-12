Kenya: Radisson Blu Upperhill Reopens After 16-Month Closure

Nairobi — Radisson Blu Upperhill has reopened its doors to the public after a 16-month shutdown amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Low bookings due to the pandemic pushed the establishment to halt operations and send most of its staff home in December 2020.

The hotel has now resumed operations under new management led by Russel Storey, the General Manager.

Speaking during the official opening ceremony on Wednesday, Tourism CS Najib Balala said the tourism industry is steadily recovering and hopes 2022 revenues will surpass those of 2019.

"We are pleased that the country is now fully open and that most of our key source markets are also open, with people eager to resume travel to Kenya," said Balala.

On his part, Storey said he was optimistic about being part of the group as they reopen.

He noted that they called back almost 200 staff who were sent home during the closure.

The hotel offers unique social spaces, restaurants & executive lounges from the Larder Restaurant, Chop House restaurant to the Humidor bar & cigar lounge.

It becomes the second five-star hotel to reopen after Fairmont Norfolk amid a decline in the country's daily coronavirus case count on increased mass vaccinations.