Nigeria: Abba Kyari Did Not Author Any Statement On Insecurity, Lawyer Says

12 May 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

LAWYER to detained Deputy Commissioner of Police,DCP Abba Kyari has denied that his principal authored a statement blaming current heightened insecurity in the county on his absence from his duty post.

There were reports in the social media recently that the Kyari said insecurity was festering in the country because of his incarceration.

But his lawyer,Barr. Suleiman Abdullahi, reacting to the reports in a statement, Wednesday,asked Nigerians to ignore the report, saying his principal was not the author.

Reports that DCP Abba Kyari had said his absence has caused serious increase in incidents of insecurity in the country is fake news and not true. This should be ignored in its entirety",he said.

"It necessary to respond to the fake news being peddled by mischief makers and those who are hellbent to tarnish his hard earned reputation because some people might believe what is completely untrue and fake we we don't respond,"he said.

Açcording to him,"It's the position of Abba Kyari that every country goes through difficult times and Nigeria is not an exception.

"Kyari has always been praying for his country to have more peace, prosperity and unity, as he lives in Nigeria likewise his family members, friends and supporters, he has nowhere to call home except Nigeria,

"His lawyer argued in one of the papers he filed in court that his client (Abba Kyari) had fought violent crimes doggedly across the country and violent crimes have being increasing in recent times.

"These are not Abba kyari's words but normal arguments of a lawyer about his client. This has caused some mischievous elements to try to twist it as if it's Abba kyari's words.

"All well meaning and good Nigerians should not be deceived but ignore such fake publications,"he said.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X