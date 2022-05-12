Liberia: Circuit Court Issues Writ of Arrest for Members of the Bong County Bar Association Who Missed May Term of Court Opening

Gbarnga — In an attempt to stamp his authority, the Resident Judge of the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court in Bong County Monday ordered that a Writ of Arrest be issued against members of the Bong County Bar Association who shunned the opening of the May 2022 Term of Court.

Judge Boima Kontoe, however, said the Writ of Arrest will not affect those on judiciary duties.

Judge Kontoe, who didn't disclose the penalities for the 26 members who missed Monday's Court opening, described the lawyers' actions as "lawlessness", insisting that it runs contrary to the oath they took to always endeavor to provide legal services to their county of origin.

"I'm wondering why lawyers of the Bong County Bar Association who missed the opening of the May Term of Court can't be held in contempt for deliberately refusing to attend the opening of court," he said.

This is not the first time Judge Kontoe has issued a Writ of Arrest against members of the Bong County Bar Association for refusing to attend court hearing. It can be recalled Kontoe issued similar threat against members of the Bong County Bar Association who missed the February Term of Court.

The 28 members of the Bar who missed the February Term of Court didn't suffer penalty despite Judge Kontoe's threat, FrontPageAfrica has gathered.