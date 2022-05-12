Liberia: Federation of Liberian Youth Names New Interim Leadership

12 May 2022
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — The Board of Directors of the Federation of Liberian Youth ( FLY) headed by its Board Chairman Dr. Sawolo Nelson, President of the University of Liberia in consultation with the Ministry of Youth and Sports under the leadership of its Minister Dester Zeogar Wilson has appointed an interim Leadership to steer the affiars of the Federation leading to its General Assembly within a-six- month period. Those appointed are as follows:

1. Mr. Augustine Tamba... Interim President

2. Mrs. Isatu VILLE Cheeks.. Member

3. Mr. Mustapha Z. Sherman... .. Member

It can be recalled that on May 6, 2022, the Board of Directors of FLY in consultation with the Ministry of Youth and Sports dissolved the over-stayed leadership of the Federation and in line with its constitution article 12 promised to establish an interim leadership. Amongst others, the Interim Leadership is to preside over activities leading to the holding of General Assembly.

The Interim leadership is expected to consult the Board of Directors and the Ministry of Youth and Sports on the execution of its activities.

Finally, the Ministry calls for calm in the Youth and Students community as it is doing everything in its power, working with all appropriate authorities to ensure a peaceful ascendency into office of the next elected leadership of FLY.

