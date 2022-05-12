Liberia: Women Stage Protest in Grand Gedeh County Over Missing Elections Commission Magistrate - Threatens to Intensify Action

Grand Gedeh County — A group of women from Konobo District, Grand Gedeh County on Wednesday staged a protest in Zwedru City over the mysterious disappearance of Election Magistrate, Alfred Dunner.

Election Magistrate Dunner mysteriously disappeared from his sickbed in Janzon, Niao Clan, Grand Gedeh County on 3 May 2022.

Dunner's disappearance has generated public outcry with a reported attacked on some of his kinsmen from Konobo who had gone to Niao Clan to seek information about his whereabouts.

However, a group of women under the banner of 'Konobo District Women' staged a protest in Zwedru City to claim government and the international community's attention to the mysterious disappearance of Magistrate Dunner.

Konobo District Woman Chair, Ma Nancy Quaye said the local government authorities and the police are doing very little to address the mysterious disappearance son.

She said there hasn't been any arrest since Alfred went missing and that their action is intended to put pressure on government and the police to move swiftly to rescue the Election Magistrate's disappearance is in connection to last year's by-election.

The ruling Coalition of Democratic Change (CDC)'s candidate Jeremiah G. Sokan was defeated by Liberia Restoration Party (LRP)'s candidate Erol Madison Gwion.

Alfred's senior brother Rev. Bill Dunner alleged that Magistrate Dunner was coerced by some prominent citizens and politicians to manipulate the by-election in Grand Gedeh County in favor of Sokan, but refused based on his ethical standards.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Also speaking one of the protest organizers, Agnes Dunner said they will intensify their action if Grand Gedeh County Superintendent Kai Farley failed to provide them with information on the whereabouts of Alfred.

She disclosed that they agreed to relax their action after Superintendent Farley pleaded with them to go home.

Superintendent Farley, she said promised to get back to them following a visit to Niao Clan.

"But, he is yet to get back to us since yesterday. We will resume and intensify the protect action tomorrow if we don't hear from Superintendent Farley." Madam Dunner, who is Alfred's in-law said in an interview with journalists.

Continuing Madam Dunner said: "We don't know if the man is alive or dead. There is no information on his whereabouts. The superintendent is not talking to us. He's mute."

She also expressed frustration over the failure of the police to arrest people in connection with the disappearance of Dunner and the brutality allegedly perpetrated against some citizens of Konobo who went to Janzon to inquire about Alfred's whereabouts.

Several persons have hinted that Grand Gedeh County is tense over the mysterious disappearance of the Election Magistrate.