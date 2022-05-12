Nigeria: 'Nigeria World's Scariest Country to Be a Christian'

12 May 2022
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Emeka Okonkwo

Abuja — At least 896 civilians have been killed in violent attacks in Nigeria in the first three months of the year.

This, according to Open Doors, includes "hundreds" of Christians who were murdered because of their faith.

Open Doors is a non-denominational mission supporting persecuted Christians in the world.

It cited a report by SBM Intelligence, a Nigeria-based research firm, for the reported killings in the West African country.

The attacks are blamed on Islamist groups such as Boko Haram and Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP), militant Fulani herdsmen, bandits and violent gangs.

Open Doors reported that there were increasing signs that these groups were working together and widening the impact of their violence.

The organisation alleged more Christians are killed for their faith in Nigeria than the rest of the world combined.

"Nigeria is currently one of the scariest places to be a Christian," said Illia Djadi, an Open Doors analyst for sub-Saharan Africa.

Africa's most populous country (over 200 million people), Nigeria is divided roughly in half between Muslims, who live mostly in the north, and Christians, who live mostly in the south.

