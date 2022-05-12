Kenya: Motorists to Pay as Low as Sh120 to Use Nairobi Expressway From May 14

Nairobi — The toll rates for the Nairobi expressway which is set for opening on May 14 have been released with the highest rate being Shs 360 and the cheapest rate at Shs 120 for Saloon cars(light vehicles with two axles).

Two-wheeled and three-wheeled vehicles are prohibited from the expressway while Ambulances, Police vehicles, military personnel, and fire trucks are exempted from paying the rates

The highest toll rates, for instance, go for the following routes; Mlolongo to Museum Hill, Westlands, and vice versa... Syokimau to the Mall, and vice versa while the cheapest routes are from SGR to Syokimau, JKIA to Eastern Bypass, and Museum Hill to Capital Centre.

The rates for two-axle vehicles with a high bonnet like the minibus will be 1.5 times higher than the rates of saloon vehicles.

Heavy vehicles with fewer than four axles will cost four times above the rates of saloon vehicles.

The base toll rate for heavy vehicles with four or more axles stands at five times that of light vehicles with two axles, with the highest toll rate being Shs 1800, and the lowest toll rate at Shs 600.

Payment at the expressway will be accepted through cash, Electronic Toll Collection (ETC), and Manual Toll Collection (MTC) Card.

The service centers are located at Nairobi Expressway plaza and Lavington service center and will be open every day from 8 A.M to 5 P.M.