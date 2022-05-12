Kenya: Tatu City Says 4,000 New Jobs to Be Created Under New Office

Nairobi — CCI Global, an international contact center operator in Africa, has announced that it is opening a new purpose-built, state-of-the-art office at Tatu City that will create more than 4,000 employment opportunities for Kenyans.

CCI has grown rapidly since entering the Kenyan market in 2016, specializing in the operation of outbound, inbound, and web chat multi-channel contact centers for leading international brands, primarily in the mobile, technology, telecommunications, and financial industries.

The latest expansion decision comes amid unprecedented demand for the company's young, highly skilled workforce in Kenya, which has swelled to over 2,000 agents in the last 12 months.

The facility at Tatu City, scheduled for completion in Q4 2023, will double the firm's capacity to more than 4,000 seats in a single location.

While speaking about the development, CCI's Chief Operating Officer, Mark Chana, said: "CCI's business in Kenya, which serves well-known American, British, Australian, and other international brands continues to accelerate, thanks to our dynamic workforce, quality assurance and operational excellence. We are excited to build CCI's home at Tatu City, in a business-friendly environment that focuses on the welfare of our employees."

CCI's facility will be developed by Gateway Real Estate Africa (GREA), a private development company specializing in turnkey construction. The five-story tower is custom designed for CCI, with training facilities and a career center to welcome new employees.

The Grade A office building with five floors and two levels of underground parking will anchor Tatu Central, the business district of Tatu City.

"The building is custom-designed for CCI, with large floor plates for flexible call-center operations, rapid lifts for seamless shift changes, ample natural light and employee welfare at its core," said Greg Pearson, co-founder, and CEO of GREA. "We are pleased to develop this spectacular building for a world-class client like CCI in Africa."

As part of the development, Tatu City, which is owned and developed by Rendeavour, Africa's largest new city builder, will construct a transport hub to accommodate CCI's thousands of employees.

"The Tatu City ecosystem - with homes, businesses, schools, parks, and other amenities - is the ideal location for CCI's operations and employees," said Stephen Jennings, founder, and CEO of Rendeavour.

"A first mover in all aspects, CCI embodies the global shift of businesses from congested urban areas to decentralized environments like Tatu City that provide live-work-play solutions for employees and investors alike."