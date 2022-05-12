Rwanda: Central Bank Maintains Key Repo Rate at 5%

12 May 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Alice Kagina

National Bank of Rwanda has maintained the key repo rate--at which it lends to commercial banks-- at 5 per cent and said domestic economic growth is likely to slow down.

The central bank rate was already increased in February in anticipation of higher prices.

John Rwangombwa, the Bank's Governor, told journalists on Thursday shortly after the Monetary Policy Committee meeting that there was low production in the agriculture season A hence leading to the continued rise in commodity prices.

The decision to maintain the central bank rate comes in the wake of rising prices of goods and services on the local market with the April inflation rate increasing to 9.9 per cent, well above the central bank's upper band for 2022.

Economists had expected the central bank to raise its rate given sustained external inflationary pressures which have been exacerbated by the Russia-Ukraine war--trimming the global supply of wheat and gas.

In a recent interview with The New Times, Maurice Toroitich, a seasoned banker, said that the current inflation is a result of the challenges in supply chains caused by Covid-19 in the past two years, which were also compounded by the effects of the Russia-Ukraine war.

"We are likely to see an inflationary environment for a while," he said.

Toroitich suggests that a boost in local production would trim imports and help stave off imported inflation.

"But it takes time to build," he noted, adding that based on the current events, "we are likely to see sustained inflation for about six to 12 months."

Rwangombwa said that the Bank was working with stakeholders to limit the impact of external pressures on Rwanda's purchasing power. And that, the Monetary Policy Committee will continue to monitor domestic and global economic developments to inform future decisions.

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X