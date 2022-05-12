Mozambique: Immigration Service Repatriates 21 Ethiopians

Maputo — The Mozambican National Immigration Service (SENAMI) has repatriated a group of 21 Ethiopian citizens to their country for illegally entering Mozambican territory.

The Ethiopians, aged between 21 and 28, who entered Mozambican territory last February, were presented to the press on Wednesday at Maputo International Airport, minutes before they were repatriated.

In a brief contact with reporters, the SENAMI spokesperson in Maputo City, Felizardo Jamaca, explained that the Ethiopians were arrested on the border between Mozambique and Malawi.

"They were questioned by the border police when they were using Mozambique as a corridor to reach South Africa", Jamaca said, adding that "afterwards, the border police requested SENAMI to make arrangements for their repatriation."

The administrative expulsion of these Ethiopians was also possible through coordination with the International Organization for Migration.

Those who were repatriated are forbidden from entering Mozambique for a period of not less than 10 years.

Jamaca also said that this measure is applied to "all those citizens who do not comply with the immigration norms. This is a case of human trafficking because they were being transported to South Africa."