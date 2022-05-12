Liberia: Circuit Court Judge Orders Writ of Arrest for Bong County's Bar Members

Bong County — Gbarnga: The Resident Judge of the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court in Gbarnga has ordered that a writ of arrest be issued against members of the Bong County Bar Association who shunned the opening of the May 2022 term of court.

The writ of arrest will not affect those on judiciary duties.

Speaking during the opening of the May 2022 term of court on Monday, Judge Boimah Korntoe described the lawyers' willful refusal to attend the opening of court as lawlessness.

He furthered that their action runs contrary to the oaths they took to always endeavor to provide legal services to their country of origin. Judge Korntoe stated that it is up to every member of the local bar to attend the court's opening to answer their names.

Judge Korntoe ordered the Clerk of the Ninth Judicial Circuit to carry the lawyers in a multiple of five to tell the court why they cannot be held in contempt for refusing to attend the court's opening.

NewDawn Newspaper has gathered that about 26 members of the Bong County Bar did not attend the court's opening and also failed to ask for an excuse.

This is not the first time Judge Korntoe is taking action against members of the local bar for deliberately sunning the court's opening.

It can be recalled that during the opening of the February 2022 term of court, Judge Korntoe ordered that a writ of summons be issued against 28 members of the bar for not attending the program.

He has vowed to ensure that legal practitioners in Bong live up to their solemn oaths and do what is required of them.