Ghana: Baffour Soccer Academy Banned From Home

The Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has banned Division One League club, Baffour Soccer Academy from using the Twumasi Sports Complex as their home ground after players and officials of Tamale City were attacked there, after a 1-1 draw between the two teams.

Fans of the home team barricaded all the exits from the park after the game and pelted the Tamale City team bus with stones, leaving many of the occupants injured.

The GFA said its Competitions Department will pick new home venues for Baffour Soccer Academy's remaining games "taking into consideration the distance to be travelled by the away teams."

"The Association is shocked and extremely alarmed at the criminal assault on the team officials and players of Tamale City FC, the destruction caused to their team bus, and the holding of the match officials' hostage at the Twumasi Sports Complex at Nsoatre in the Bono Region by the home supporter," a statement from the GFA said.

"The Executive Council has accordingly exercised its powers under Article 14 (2) of the Division One League Regulations and has banned the venue indefinitely," the statement said.

"The GFA notes the unacceptable conduct of the supporters of the home team and condemns, without any reservations, the violations of the provisions of the GFA the Safety and Security Regulations that took place at the match."

The FA says its prosecutors have been directed to study the reports and footage and come up with appropriate charges.

Baffour Soccer Academy has also been ordered to assist the police to identify the persons involved in the attack on the Tamale City team bus.

"The GFA wishes to sound a strong note of caution to all members that the slightest harassment or attack on players, team officials, match officials (Referees, Match Commissioners, GFA Cameramen & Women, Venue Media Officers, the sports media) shall be dealt with severely and swiftly," the GFA added.