Africa: Dortmund Legends, Africa Select Side Clash June 11

12 May 2022
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Raymond Ackumey

A select side of former Borussia Dortmund legends will arrive in the country next month to playan Africa select team at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Dubbed the BVB Legends Ghana Tour 2022, the historic game scheduled for June 11 is beingorganized by Accra based Division Two side Shooting Stars FC and will headline a series of activities lined-up from June 8-12.

Launching the event yesterday, an Executive of Shooting Stars, Kofi Adjei Maafo said the game will assemble a nostalgic line up of African football greats to re-live their heyday for the present generation.

It will feature the likes of Abedi Ayew Pele, Anthony Baffoe, Mallam Yahaya, Samuel Osei Kuffour, Charles K. Akonnor, Augustine Arhinful, Yaw Preko, Stephen Appiah, Otto Addo, John Painstil, Prince Tagoe, Asamoah Gyan and former BVB Champions League winner Ibrahim Tanko among other African football greats.

A curtain raiser game between the talented Shooting Stars FC and a Greater Accra Regional Football Association (GARFA) select side would precede the event.

He thanked the BVB Legends for honouring them with the partnership and believing that Ghana as a whole would host them.

As part of their itinerary while in Ghana, the BVB Legends would hold youth development coaching clinic, a visit to Chance for Children's home, adinner on June 9 as well as a golf tournament on June 12.

A GFA Executive Committee member, Dr. Tony Aubynn expressed his outfit's excitement and commitment to the event.

He further stated that a delegation from both clubs have met with key officials of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, GFA and the Ghana League Clubs Association, who are supporting the event.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X