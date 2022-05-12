Africa: Dortmund Legends, Africa Select Side Clash June 11

A select side of former Borussia Dortmund legends will arrive in the country next month to playan Africa select team at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Dubbed the BVB Legends Ghana Tour 2022, the historic game scheduled for June 11 is beingorganized by Accra based Division Two side Shooting Stars FC and will headline a series of activities lined-up from June 8-12.

Launching the event yesterday, an Executive of Shooting Stars, Kofi Adjei Maafo said the game will assemble a nostalgic line up of African football greats to re-live their heyday for the present generation.

It will feature the likes of Abedi Ayew Pele, Anthony Baffoe, Mallam Yahaya, Samuel Osei Kuffour, Charles K. Akonnor, Augustine Arhinful, Yaw Preko, Stephen Appiah, Otto Addo, John Painstil, Prince Tagoe, Asamoah Gyan and former BVB Champions League winner Ibrahim Tanko among other African football greats.

A curtain raiser game between the talented Shooting Stars FC and a Greater Accra Regional Football Association (GARFA) select side would precede the event.

He thanked the BVB Legends for honouring them with the partnership and believing that Ghana as a whole would host them.

As part of their itinerary while in Ghana, the BVB Legends would hold youth development coaching clinic, a visit to Chance for Children's home, adinner on June 9 as well as a golf tournament on June 12.

A GFA Executive Committee member, Dr. Tony Aubynn expressed his outfit's excitement and commitment to the event.

He further stated that a delegation from both clubs have met with key officials of the Ministry of Youth and Sports, GFA and the Ghana League Clubs Association, who are supporting the event.