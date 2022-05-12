Gambia: GFF Set to Sign Agreement to Broadcast Men, Women 1st Division League Games

The Gambia Football Federation (GFF) will today, Thursday, sign an agreement for the broadcasting of the domestic men and women First Division Leagues matches.

According to Football House, "the aforesaid leagues will henceforth be broadcast to a global audience beginning the current campaign."

"The development is set to be history in Gambian football as Gambian football fans can now sit at the comfort of their homes to watch league games," also said GFF.

Meanwhile, the details of the agreement will be disclosed in the form of a press briefing to be addressed by GFF President Lamin Kaba Bajo on Thursday 12th May, 2022 at 1pm at Football House in Kanifing East Layout.