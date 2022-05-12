Gambia: GPF Train Communities On Child Responsive Policing Nationwide

12 May 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Sulayman Waan

The Gambia Police Force (GPF), with support from the United Nations Children Fund (UNICEF) is currently rolling out training programmes centered on community policing, gender and child responsive policing across the country.

The training is designed to expose officers to topics related to gender issues, child protection, and community policing in order to enhance safety and security of women and children within communities.

Participants are selected across all units of The Gambia Police Force including Gender and Child Welfare, CID, Charge Office, Police Intervention Unit (PIU), Mobile Traffic, among others.

The move is to ensure a holistic approach to child responsive policing within all layers of security.

Addressing participants on behalf of the IGP on Monday, Ansumana Kinteh, Regional Police Commissioner, commended the UNICEF for supporting such laudable initiative.

Commissioner Kinteh reminded participants of the importance attached to gender responsive approach in modern day policing.

He thus enjoined them to take the training serious as well as utilise the knowledge gained.

Regional gender officer in NBR, Madam Rose Gomez called on officers to remain steadfast in ensuring justice for victims of Gender-Based Violence and child abuse.

