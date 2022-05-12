Gambia: UTG Student Set to Launch Debut Poetry Album

12 May 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Isatou Ceesay Bah

Emerging Gambian poet, Ebrima Boye is set to launch his debut poetry album on July 2nd at Jama Hall, Senegambia.

The album titled :'The Baton Exchange' advocates for positive attitudinal change, proffer solutions to many societal challenges and pave a new route for people especially young people to embrace the core values of society from peace to development.

It also talks about other pertinent issues such as call for national unity, development, rape, human rights, maternal mortality and its related areas.

Born in Ngayen Sanjal village, North Bank Region, the young poet is a trained teacher with over five years teaching experience.

Boye, at one-time won the University of The Gambia award, as the most prolific student writer 2020, and also once served as Secretary General of the Social Sciences and Humanities Students Association (SoSHSA).

In an interview with The Point, Boye spoke highly of the new poetry album, which he said, would greatly help youth discover their talents through stage performances as well as boost their self confidence.

The album, he added, is aimed at impacting positively on the lives of people.

He, however, solicits financial support from government, departments and the NGOs to help make the forthcoming album launch a successful one.

