Gambia: British High Commissioner Expresses Full Support for Ministry of Environment

12 May 2022
The Point (Banjul)
By Cherno Omar Bobb

The British High Commissioner to The Gambia, David Belgrove has expressed his commitment to continue working with and supporting The Gambia's Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Natural Resources (MECCNAR) in accessing climate financing particularly for its programmes on resilience and adaptation.

Ambassador Belgrove made these remarks yesterday, Wednesday when he paid a courtesy call on newly appointed Minister of Environment, Climate Change and Natural Resources (MECCNAR) Hon. Rohey John-Manjang at her office along Kairaba Avenue.

"I want to express our full support in everything," he told the minister, adding "we will be privileged to work with such an active ministry and country as a whole."

He said, COP27 is coming up and they hope it will focus on Africa.

"We will continue to advocate on your behalf to access climate financing," he further said, while congratulating Madam John-Manjang on her appointment as minister.

He also congratulated The Gambia particularly MECCNAR for their good work.

He observed that The Gambia through the Ministry is leading on the launch of revised Nationally Determine Contributions (NDCs), noting that the development sets an example for many other countries to emulate.

High Commissioner Belgrove also applauded The Gambia in the lead they have taken amongst the Least Developed Countries (LDC).

Hon. Rohey John-Manjang, the minister of Environment, Climate Change and Natural Resources (MECCNAR), thanked High Commissioner Belgrove for being the first official to pay her a courtesy call after her swearing in as a minister.

She pointed out that the British High Commission to The Gambia has been a close partner to the Government of The Gambia.

According to Minister John-Manjang, climate change is now becoming everybody's business and wise people are taking it upon themselves to take the lead.

She thanked the former minister of Environment and his team for their strive towards climate chance, noting that they have lifted the name of The Gambia.

Hon. John-Manjang said her Ministry will task itself to see projects implemented from start to finish, satisfactorily, including projects done in collaboration with the British High Commission.

Read the original article on The Point.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X