Gambia: British High Commissioner Expresses Full Support for Ministry of Environment

The British High Commissioner to The Gambia, David Belgrove has expressed his commitment to continue working with and supporting The Gambia's Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Natural Resources (MECCNAR) in accessing climate financing particularly for its programmes on resilience and adaptation.

Ambassador Belgrove made these remarks yesterday, Wednesday when he paid a courtesy call on newly appointed Minister of Environment, Climate Change and Natural Resources (MECCNAR) Hon. Rohey John-Manjang at her office along Kairaba Avenue.

"I want to express our full support in everything," he told the minister, adding "we will be privileged to work with such an active ministry and country as a whole."

He said, COP27 is coming up and they hope it will focus on Africa.

"We will continue to advocate on your behalf to access climate financing," he further said, while congratulating Madam John-Manjang on her appointment as minister.

He also congratulated The Gambia particularly MECCNAR for their good work.

He observed that The Gambia through the Ministry is leading on the launch of revised Nationally Determine Contributions (NDCs), noting that the development sets an example for many other countries to emulate.

High Commissioner Belgrove also applauded The Gambia in the lead they have taken amongst the Least Developed Countries (LDC).

Hon. Rohey John-Manjang, the minister of Environment, Climate Change and Natural Resources (MECCNAR), thanked High Commissioner Belgrove for being the first official to pay her a courtesy call after her swearing in as a minister.

She pointed out that the British High Commission to The Gambia has been a close partner to the Government of The Gambia.

According to Minister John-Manjang, climate change is now becoming everybody's business and wise people are taking it upon themselves to take the lead.

She thanked the former minister of Environment and his team for their strive towards climate chance, noting that they have lifted the name of The Gambia.

Hon. John-Manjang said her Ministry will task itself to see projects implemented from start to finish, satisfactorily, including projects done in collaboration with the British High Commission.