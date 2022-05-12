South Africa: Russia Rescued the Rouble - What Does That Say About the Rand?

11 May 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tim Cohen

Most pundits considered the capitulation of Ukraine to be inevitable. Its resilience was lauded, but the outcome of a conflict was deemed inevitable. A country of 44 million was not going to be able to resist a country of 144 million forever. And yet, Ukraine is resisting with enormous fortitude and skill. So chalk one up for the Ukrainian side -- at least, so far.

But for supporters of Ukraine, there is an uncomfortable truth; Russian finances are holding and, with enormous skill and creativity, the Russians have dealt with what could easily have been a financial implosion. Or have they?

Ostensibly, the measure for these things is the exchange rate. As South Africans know all too well, the exchange rate embodies three things: trade, political confidence and economic robustness. The rouble had been trading between €85 and €95 for some time. At the start of the war, it suddenly leapt to €144, in what can only be described as a rand-like gyration.

Not only this, but Europe and America have snookered Russia's best-laid plans by freezing all the Russian-held dollars and euros outside Russia that have been carefully boosted precisely to support the rouble.

Nobody knew you could do...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

