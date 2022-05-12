South Africa: Cabinet Reiterates Call for Vaccination

12 May 2022
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Cabinet has called on unvaccinated people to do so to protect themselves and their loved ones.

Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, said Cabinet made the call during this week's meeting.

"Government is pleased that more people will continue to choose vaccination as their first line of defense against COVID-19. Recent statistics show that we have reached a milestone of over 50% of adult vaccination in five provinces.

"We should also continue to adhere to all COVID-19 prevention protocols, including the wearing of a mask that covers both the nose and mouth, washing hands with water and soap, or using a 70% alcohol based hand sanitizer, and keeping a safe social distance of at least one metre," the Minister said on Thursday.

On the R350 society relief of distress (SRD) grant, Gungubele said Cabinet is encouraging qualifying citizens to reapply following the introduction of the new COVID-19 regulations.

"Applications can be lodged on the South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) website. The application system opened on 23 April 2022 and a is fully digital process to enable quick turnaround times," he said.

The Minister said the grant is an important safety net for needy families, who would otherwise be devastated by the cause of poverty and unemployment.

Government, he said, is committed to provide social assistance to the most vulnerable so that they can meet their basic needs.

