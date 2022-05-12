South Africa: Call to Intensify Fight Against GBVF

Cabinet has welcomed the swift response by law enforcement officers in arresting suspects in connection with the murder of Hillary Gardee of Kwamagugu in Mpumalanga recently.

Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, said Cabinet in its meeting this week continued to condemn the senseless killing of women.

The 28-year-old's lifeless body was found abandoned outside Nelspruit after she went missing on 29 April.

During a post-Cabinet meeting media briefing on Thusday, Gungubele said Cabinet further condemned the killing of six people in Khayelitsha in Cape Town at the weekend.

"These senseless murders are a reminder that we must do more as a society to end violence and gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF).

Cabinet, he said, also urged all people in the country to work with the government in the fight against GBVF.

"Together we can ensure that our communities and spreads are safer for all," he said.