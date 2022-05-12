South Africa: Call to Intensify Fight Against GBVF

12 May 2022
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Cabinet has welcomed the swift response by law enforcement officers in arresting suspects in connection with the murder of Hillary Gardee of Kwamagugu in Mpumalanga recently.

Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, said Cabinet in its meeting this week continued to condemn the senseless killing of women.

The 28-year-old's lifeless body was found abandoned outside Nelspruit after she went missing on 29 April.

During a post-Cabinet meeting media briefing on Thusday, Gungubele said Cabinet further condemned the killing of six people in Khayelitsha in Cape Town at the weekend.

"These senseless murders are a reminder that we must do more as a society to end violence and gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF).

Cabinet, he said, also urged all people in the country to work with the government in the fight against GBVF.

"Together we can ensure that our communities and spreads are safer for all," he said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X