South Africa: Cabinet Approves Framework On Disability Rights Awareness Campaigns

12 May 2022
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Cabinet has approved the National Strategic Framework on Disability Rights Awareness-Raising Campaigns for Persons with Disabilities.

During a post-Cabinet media briefing on Thursday, Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, said the framework seeks to guide both private and public sectors in ensuring the rights of persons with disabilities are protected, as enshrined in the Constitution of the country.

"The framework provides a toolkit that will assist in the removal of discriminatory barriers in decision-making, especially those related to persons with disabilities.

"It also conscientises persons with disabilities to know their rights as protected by the Constitution. The framework also provides training, media reporting and awareness-raising within society on the rights of persons with disabilities."

He further added that it gives effect to the White Paper on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

South Africa is a signatory to the United Nations (UN) Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and the UN Protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (African Disability Rights Protocol).

The Minister said the framework was consulted with all relevant stakeholders, including the National Economic Development and Labour Council.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X