South Africa: Cabinet Approves Framework On Disability Rights Awareness Campaigns

Cabinet has approved the National Strategic Framework on Disability Rights Awareness-Raising Campaigns for Persons with Disabilities.

During a post-Cabinet media briefing on Thursday, Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, said the framework seeks to guide both private and public sectors in ensuring the rights of persons with disabilities are protected, as enshrined in the Constitution of the country.

"The framework provides a toolkit that will assist in the removal of discriminatory barriers in decision-making, especially those related to persons with disabilities.

"It also conscientises persons with disabilities to know their rights as protected by the Constitution. The framework also provides training, media reporting and awareness-raising within society on the rights of persons with disabilities."

He further added that it gives effect to the White Paper on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities.

South Africa is a signatory to the United Nations (UN) Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities and the UN Protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (African Disability Rights Protocol).

The Minister said the framework was consulted with all relevant stakeholders, including the National Economic Development and Labour Council.