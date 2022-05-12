South Africa: Cabinet Commends Solidarity Shown to Flood Victims

12 May 2022
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, has commended the unity shown by South Africans from all walks of life in reaching out to communities ravaged by the recent floods.

Gungubele was addressing a post Cabinet briefing on Thursday.

The Minister said Cabinet, which met on Wednesday, has expressed condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones in the devastating floods that hit several parts of the country, particularly KwaZulu-Natal.

The Minister noted that the process to rebuild affected areas is underway, "as the people of the country unite in their determination to assist those who have lost their homes and possessions".

"The declaration of a National State of Disaster and socio-economic relief interventions recently announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa sought to ensure an effective and coordinated response across all spheres of government, through the National Disaster Management Centre.

"The R1 billion made available by government is being used to support relief and recovery efforts, restore basic services and provide humanitarian assistance in the form of food, water, shelter, sanitation and clothing," Gungubele said.

