South Africa: Healthcare Workers Vital in Building the Country

Government has hailed the hard work and diligent role nurses have played and continue to play in keeping the nation healthy, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This as the world commemorates International Nurses' Day on Wednesday under the theme, 'A Voice to Lead- Invest in Nursing and Respect Rights to Secure Global Health'.

"Government has seen, and continues to witness the heroic efforts of nurses in the fight against COVID-19 and in treating other diseases. Government wishes you a happy International Nurses Day.

"Government will continue to provide a framework for a structured and uniform health system for South Africa. The country's healthcare workers are vital in building the country that we envisaged at the start of our democracy. Through the heroic work of nurses, we are able to advance our Constitutional obligations that entrenches the right to health as a fundamental human right," a government statement read.

Government Communication Information System (GCIS) Director General, Phumla Williams, highlighted the importance of the day.

"This is an important day to celebrate, especially considering all the challenges that have been brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have seen how caregivers have been at the forefront of fighting the pandemic, we have to appreciate their dedication and service during one of the worst times, not just in our country, but globally," Williams said.

She condemned violent attacks on healthcare workers and called on society to protect those serving the nation in all healthcare facilities across the country.

"We appreciate the significant role that nurses play in changing lives, and I am calling on all South Africans to reject attacks and robbery of healthcare workers in healthcare facilities.

"We appeal to all members of communities to work with police to ensure that healthcare workers are protected and that perpetrators are arrested. We cannot harm and steal from the very same people who go beyond the call of duty to save our lives and assist us to improve our health," Williams said.