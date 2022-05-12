South Africa: LP Gas Strategy Approved for Implementation

Cabinet has given the go ahead for the implementation of South Africa's Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LP Gas) Strategy to be implemented.

This was announced on Thursday by Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, during a briefing on the outcomes of Wednesday's Cabinet meeting.

The strategy - when implemented - is expected to bring some relief to the country's constrained energy supplies.

"The strategy seeks to expand the LPG industry in the country. LPG will contribute meaningfully to the diversification of sources of energy.

"The strategy will amongst other interventions to regulate the pricing in the value chain, and support the manufacturing of LPG cylinders in the country. It will also educate the public about the benefits of using LPG as an alternative form of energy," Gungubele said.

Earlier this year, Gungubele said the strategy would also deal with "the structural features of the current LPG market, existing infrastructure, the pricing structure and the current local manufacturing capacity of LPG cylinders".

Land summit

Meanwhile, the Minister in the Presidency announced that the Land Administration and Land Tenure in Communal Areas Summit will be held in Gauteng at the end of this month.

"Cabinet adopted the Position Paper on Land Administration and Land Tenure in Communal Land Areas in March 2021. It directed that further consultation be undertaken witj all relevant stakeholders.

"The summit will be the culmination of the work that was done in the past year, which solicited inputs from various stakeholders," Gungubele said.