South Africa: LP Gas Strategy Approved for Implementation

12 May 2022
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Cabinet has given the go ahead for the implementation of South Africa's Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LP Gas) Strategy to be implemented.

This was announced on Thursday by Minister in the Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, during a briefing on the outcomes of Wednesday's Cabinet meeting.

The strategy - when implemented - is expected to bring some relief to the country's constrained energy supplies.

"The strategy seeks to expand the LPG industry in the country. LPG will contribute meaningfully to the diversification of sources of energy.

"The strategy will amongst other interventions to regulate the pricing in the value chain, and support the manufacturing of LPG cylinders in the country. It will also educate the public about the benefits of using LPG as an alternative form of energy," Gungubele said.

Earlier this year, Gungubele said the strategy would also deal with "the structural features of the current LPG market, existing infrastructure, the pricing structure and the current local manufacturing capacity of LPG cylinders".

Land summit

Meanwhile, the Minister in the Presidency announced that the Land Administration and Land Tenure in Communal Areas Summit will be held in Gauteng at the end of this month.

"Cabinet adopted the Position Paper on Land Administration and Land Tenure in Communal Land Areas in March 2021. It directed that further consultation be undertaken witj all relevant stakeholders.

"The summit will be the culmination of the work that was done in the past year, which solicited inputs from various stakeholders," Gungubele said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X