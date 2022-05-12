South Africa: President Cyril Ramaphosa Addresses 2nd Global Covid-19 Summit, 12 May

press release

President of the Republic of South Africa, Cyril Ramaphosa will this afternoon, Thursday 12 May 2022, address the 2nd Global COVID-19 Summit at 15h00.

President Ramaphosa's participation in the Summit is at the invitation of His Excellency President Joe Biden of the United States of America.

President Ramaphosa has been central in the global leadership response to the pandemic over and above being the COVID-19 Champion for the African Union (AU) and the Continent.

A recording of the President's address will be shared publicly around 17h00, following the event which is closed to media.