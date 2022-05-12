South Africa: Government Celebrates Nurses On International Nurses Day

press release

As the world celebrates International Nurses Day, the Government Communication and Information System would like to recognise and acknowledge the hard work and diligence of nurses and their continued support, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Today, we celebrate the nursing profession and promote the vital work of nurses in our communities, and globally.

In commemoration of this day, the GCIS Director General, Phumla Williams said: "This is an important day to celebrate, especially considering all the challenges that have been brought by the COVID-19 pandemic. We have seen how caregivers have been at the forefront of fighting the pandemic, we have to appreciate their dedication and service during one of the worst times, not just in our country, but globally."

This year's International Nurses' Day is celebrated under the theme, 'A Voice to Lead- Invest in Nursing and Respect Rights to Secure Global Health'. Government will continue to provide a framework for a structured and uniform health system for South Africa. The country's healthcare workers are vital in building the country that we envisaged at the start of our democracy. Through the heroic work of nurses, we are able to advance our Constitutional obligations that entrenches the right to health as a fundamental human right.

"We appreciate the significant role that nurses play in changing lives, and I am calling on all South Africans to reject attacks and robbery of healthcare workers in healthcare facilities. We appeal to all members of communities to work with police to ensure that healthcare workers are protected and that perpetrators are arrested. We cannot harm and steal from the very same people who go beyond the call of duty to save our lives and assist us to improve our health," said Williams.

Government has seen, and continues to witness the heroic efforts of nurses in the fight against COVID-19 and in treating other diseases. Government wishes you a happy International Nurses Day!