Kenya: TopUp Mama Looking to Solve Sourcing Challenges for Restaurants

12 May 2022
TechCrunch (San Francisco)
By Annie Njanja

Stock-outs, unpredictable prices of farm produce and a lack of working capital are among the challenges that plague small restaurants and food vendors in emerging markets. These are some of the pain-points that TopUp Mama (previously Kibanda TopUp) is working to alleviate since its launch in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, last year, and they appear to be headed in the right direction.

Njavwa Mutambo, who co-founded TopUp Mama with Emilie Blauwhoff (COO), and Andrew Kibe (CTO), in February 2021, told TechCrunch that the startup has grown 10 times in the last one year, and has over 3,000 merchants (1,000 active) using its platform to make orders every month.

