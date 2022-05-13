Rwanda: Basketball - REG Face Qatar in Last Warm-Up Match

12 May 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

Rwanda Energy Group (REG) Basketball Club will take on Qatar in their last warm-up game today in Istanbul, Turkey.

Since the beginning of this week, REG has been playing build-up games against Middle-East countries, as a way of preparing for the upcoming playoffs of the Basketball Africa League (BAL) that are scheduled to take place from May 21-28 in Kigali.

In their first friendly game, REG beat Kuwait 77-67 on Tuesday, and lost 65-74 to Bahrain in the second one that took place on Wednesday.

The team will be returning to Kigali on May 15 for the final preparations before the playoffs begin.

In the playoffs, REG will take on Cameroon's Forces Armées et Police (FAP) Basketball Club.

Today

REG vs Qatar 7pm

