Kenya: Alikula's Sage Advice That Shaped Makokha's Golf Career

Caxias Do Sul — A his medal aspirations came to live at the ongoing 24th Summer Deaflympics, Kenya's Deaf golfer Gilbert Alikula remained upbeat and undeterred.

Alikula strolled the whole course in Caxius do Sul to cheer on eventual compatriot bronze medalist Isaac Makokha.

But little did onlookers and teammates realise that it was actually Alikula who mentored Makokha into a player he is today.

"When we were in Eldoret, I was the first one to play golf and taught Makokha lots of things when we were growing up."

"So he was the second Deaf golfer then and I also met Wario (Adan) and coached him a little bit. I have been leading them and I am proud that Makokha has won this medal."

Alikula nevertheless loved his competition and indeed in the first round of 18 he didn't do so well.

"So that next time I perform better in an international competition, I really have to play competitively. And also I am planning to be involved with more hearing people in the game back home."

Alikula attributed his failure to his caddie whom he says lost focus at some point in the game.

"My caddie, Grace, got a bit tired and because it was a new course with a hilly gradient, I had to assist her and caddie for myself at some point."