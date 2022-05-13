Kenya Women's Handball Team Eyes Bronze in Brazil Deaflympics

12 May 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Alex Isaboke

Caxias Do Sul — The national women's handball team will be out to contest for bronze in the 2021 Deaflympic Games ongoing at Caxias do Sul.

Kenya, who had a good start on a leading note, went down 31-8 to Denmark and will now be fighting for the third-place playoff.

Kenya played well in the first half, forcing Denmark to commit errors but they did not convert their chances, seeing the Kenyan technical bench to call for the first technical time out with the scores being 5-3 infavour of Kenya.

On resumption, Kenya were faulted for a penalty that was scored by the Dannish ladies and that was their tuning point.

Denmark went to the half time leading 16-5, and when the second stanza returned, Kenya, who finished one less, could not match the pace and energy.

-More to follow-

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X