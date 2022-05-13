Rwanda in Search of New Table Tennis Team Coach

The Rwanda Table Tennis Federation is in advanced talks with Cédric Rouleau over a possibility to become the new national table tennis team coach, Weekend Sport can confirm.

The job has been vacant since former coach Yves Ndizeye resigned from the position in 2020 to continue his studies in China.

Alphonse Muhama, a level one coaching license holder, has been serving as the national team caretaker coach since then.

"Currently, the national team doesn't have a head coach but we are in advanced negotiations with Rouleau," said the table tennis vice-president Innocent Bahati.

"He gave us his contract proposal in which he presented to us what he looks forward to achieving when he becomes the national team coach and the salary he is requesting. We are working on it and see if we can meet his wishes before we finalize the deal," he added.

The federation was impressed by Rouleau's recent performance during his coaching spell with Mauritius guiding the island to the just-concluded regional qualification for 2023 World Table tennis championship held in Ethiopia and qualify them to the 2022 Africa Senior championship.

His country was participating in the same tournament that Rwanda's Didier Hahirwabasenga, Eric Niyonizigiye and Regis Ishimwe took part in and finished fourth, a performance the trio believe would improve if they get a competitive coach of Rouleau's caliber.

"Everyone in Ethiopia was surprised by our performance because they thought Rwanda was just there to participate. But we proved them wrong despite the fact that it was our first time participating at a continental table tennis tournament," said Ishimwe.

"We knew our level was lower compared to our opponents but our winning spirit helped us out to reach the last four. We are proud of our performance but I think we deserve more if we are given a professional coach," he added.