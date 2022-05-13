Rwanda: It Is Do-or-Die for SC Kiyovu, Says Coach

SC Kiyovu FC will have to do what they failed to do in the past matches to secure a win against defending champions APR FC on Saturday afternoon in the second leg of the Rwanda premier league at Kigali Stadium.

The two teams settled for a barren draw in the first leg. However, Kiyovu head coach Francis Christian Haringingo is optimistic his players are ready to give the visitors a run for their money in what he described as a do-or-die affair for the 16-time league champions.

"We are going to face a side that can beat any team, but we are ready to do all it takes to progress to the next round. We have been working hard for the whole week. We have improved everywhere in the field and I believe we have the game in our hands," Haringingo said.

"I think we have studied APR enough to beat them and we have a chance to remain in the title race. We are going into the game to score goals not to defend. We will put them under pressure and after scoring one or two goals we will sit back and defend," he added.

Etincelles, Marines lock horns in Western Derby

It will be a clash of neighbors as Etincelles and Marines tussle it out in the Rwanda Premier League clash on Friday at Umuganda Stadium in Rubavu district.

Ahead of the anticipated Derby, Etincelles are in ninth position with 31 points, one adrift of eleventh-placed Marines after 26 games played.

Elsewhere, Bugesera will host Gorilla while Etoile will face Espoir.

Saturday

APR vs Kiyovu

Bugesera vs Gorilla

Etoile vs Espoir

Marines vs Etincelles