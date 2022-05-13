Nigeria: Alleged Blasphemy - Sokoto Sultanate Council Condemns Lynching of Student

The council also urged security agencies to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The Sokoto sultanate council, the state's traditional institution, has condemned the lynching of a second year student of Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, Deborah Samuel, on Thursday.

Ms Samuel was stoned to them by an angry mob and later set ablaze.

But soon after the news of the dastardly act was reported, the council issued a statement, describing the act as unjustifiable.

The council also urged security agencies to bring the perpetrators to justice.

The police said it has arrested two suspects as the state government shut down the school.

In a statement by Saidu Maccido, the secretary to the council, it called on residents to remain calm and maintain peace.

Mr Maccido's statement reads in part: "The Sultanate council condemned the incident in its totality and has urged the security agencies to bring perpetrators of the unjustifiable incident to justice.

"The Sultanate council has urged all to remain calm and ensure peaceful co-existence among all people of the state and nation."

Backstory

On Thursday morning, some students of the college reacted to a voice note reportedly shared by Ms Samuel on her class WhatsApp group.

The voice note which was rendered in Hausa Language was interpreted to mean an attack on the Prophet of Islam, Muhammad.

Members of the school authorities and the school security operatives attempted to rescue the deceased but the irate students burnt down the security facility where the late student was being kept.

Many Nigerians including Catholic cleric Hassan Kukah condemned the killing and called for a probe.