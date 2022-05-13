Zimbabwe: DJ Fantan in Court Over Domestic Violence

Zimdance Hall music producer Anorld Kamudyariwa, commonly known as DJ Fantan, yesterday appeared in court on allegations of damaging his wife's kitchen utensils that she wanted to use to start her canteen business in Stodart, Mbare, Harare.

DJ Fantan appeared at the Mbare Magistrates Court charged with malicious damage to property. He denied the charges when he appeared before magistrate Mr Rangarirai Gakanje, who remanded him out of custody to Friday next week for trial.

Prosecutor Mr Zebadah Bofu, alleges that on May 2 this year at around 7pm, DJ Fantan had a quarrel with his wife, Gamuchirai Nemukuyu, over why she wanted to start a business. He wanted her to remain unemployed and be a housewife.

Allegations are that DJ Fantan started emotionally abusing his wife and damaging household property which included a teapot, cups, wine glasses, plastic dishes, plates and jugs all worth US$250 and left home.

On May 6, DJ Fantan allegedly returned home to find his wife away.

The court heard that he was seen by their maid, Tanaka Govha, soaking blankets in the bath tub. Irked by her husband's actions, Nemukuyu went to lodge a complaint with the police, leading to DJ Fantan's arrest.