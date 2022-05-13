Zimbabwe: DJ Fantan in Court Over Domestic Violence

13 May 2022
The Herald (Harare)

Zimdance Hall music producer Anorld Kamudyariwa, commonly known as DJ Fantan, yesterday appeared in court on allegations of damaging his wife's kitchen utensils that she wanted to use to start her canteen business in Stodart, Mbare, Harare.

DJ Fantan appeared at the Mbare Magistrates Court charged with malicious damage to property. He denied the charges when he appeared before magistrate Mr Rangarirai Gakanje, who remanded him out of custody to Friday next week for trial.

Prosecutor Mr Zebadah Bofu, alleges that on May 2 this year at around 7pm, DJ Fantan had a quarrel with his wife, Gamuchirai Nemukuyu, over why she wanted to start a business. He wanted her to remain unemployed and be a housewife.

Allegations are that DJ Fantan started emotionally abusing his wife and damaging household property which included a teapot, cups, wine glasses, plastic dishes, plates and jugs all worth US$250 and left home.

On May 6, DJ Fantan allegedly returned home to find his wife away.

The court heard that he was seen by their maid, Tanaka Govha, soaking blankets in the bath tub. Irked by her husband's actions, Nemukuyu went to lodge a complaint with the police, leading to DJ Fantan's arrest.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X