Nigeria: 2023 - Osinbajo Woos Ekiti, Ondo Delegates - Says It Will Be 'Irresponsible' Not to Run

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo visited Ekiti State Thursday in continuation of his consultation with delegates of the All Progressives Congress ahead of the primaries for the presidential ticket.

He also visited the Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Rufus Adejugbe, where he sought the blessing of the traditional ruler in his bid to become the next President of Nigeria.

At the palace of the traditional ruler, Mr Osinbajo said his priority in the presidential race was to serve Nigerians selflessly and not for his personal political pursuit .

He said that among the presidential aspirants jostling to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari; he was the most outstanding in terms of experience and preparedness to rid the country of corruption, insecurity, and other ills.

He said he is in the race to impact positively on the lives of the populace by building on the legacy already laid by President Buhari.

"My interventions as the vice president and acting president have exposed me to the peculiarities and opportunities in the country," he said.

"I am most determined to build on this and place the country on the pedestal of development."

Mr Osinbajo added that working under President Buhari, whom he described as a transparent and honest leader, is one of the things that had prepared him for the bigger task in leading the nation in 2023.

"I want to say that my aspiration to be president of the country is one that is informed by first, the fact that God has given me the opportunity to offer myself for this country for the past seven years," he said.

"For these years, I have served as vice president and acting president.

"I have also worked under a very open and transparent President who has given me every opportunity to understand some of the issues and challenges that affect a country of a size and diversity like Nigeria.

"So I have all these opportunities and I must say that having had those opportunities and when the time for people to put themselves forward to run as president, I believe it will be irresponsible of me after seven years, not to join the race.

"So, among the aspirants, I am the most with the experience and knowledge at the federal level to do this job and we will hit the ground running from day one, God willing.

"The time has come for me to put myself for the task ahead and I must add that my sole objective is to serve this country and the people, that is the reason why I am here in Ekiti to consult with the stakeholders and of course the party delegates."

Mr Osinbajo also applauded the traditional ruler for his fatherly advice and efforts at ensuring peace and stability in the community.

The monarch, Rufus Adejugbe, who lauded the vice president for his contributions to the development of the country in the last seven years, said he had the needed qualities to be president.

He also prayed for Mr Osinbajo on his aspiration, and added: "the next president should remember the traditional institutions for critical roles in nation building rather than advisory or visitations during elections every four years."

'Closed-door meeting'

Mr Osinbajo also visited the APC delegates in Ondo State to seek their support.

Mr Osinbajo, who had a closed-door meeting with the party delegates in Akure, told journalists that he was very happy to interact with the delegates.

"I am very happy with the reception I have received. And I am happier for the opportunity to interact with the delegates and share with them the vision for the future.

"And I am very sure the delegates had a good time to share their views and tried to interrogate me about what my views are," he said.

The vice-president added that he felt greatly honoured to hear the views of the delegates, saying that he was able to outline his programmes for the country, if elected president in 2023.