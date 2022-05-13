Tanzania: PM Orders Deds to Promote Biolarvacides Use

PRIME Minister, Kassim Majaliwa has directed District Executive Directors (DEDs) countrywide; to ensure they purchase biolarvacides and spray in mosquito breed areas as an intervention towards malaria control.

He said through the DED, then all public hospitals under the respective councils must collect biolarvacides for spraying the malaria control vector.

Premier Majaliwa gave the directive here on Thursday when answering an on spot question from Ms Rose Tweve (Special Seats-CCM), who wanted to know why the government is not using the biolarvacides produced at Kibaha District, Coast Region in handling malaria.

Ms Tweve said malaria is costing many lives in the country especially pregnant women and children under the age of five-year, insisting it is time to use the biolarvacides as a control measure.

She went further saying, annually the government is spending almost 108bn/- annually for workshop and seminar of malaria prevention and interventions, advising the funds be channeled for the purchase of biolarvacides, instead.

Responding, Mr Majaliwa said the government has invested heavily at the Tanzania Biotech Product Limited (TBPL) in Kibaha and entered into an agreement of being the main consumer of the biolarvicide to be sprayed in hospitals, schools and institutions as well as breeding grounds of mosquitoes.

"The government is overseeing sales of the biolarvacides both locally and internationally, but there are some hospitals that have not played their part well," said Mr Majaliwa.

Recently, when Tanzania joined the rest of the world to commemorate the World Malaria Day, the government said it has procured 60,000 litres of biolarvacides-the latest and effective pesticide to deal with malaria vectors.

The Minister for Health, Ms Ummy Mwalimu said that the biolarvacides will be distributed to regions with highest Malaria prevalence in the country.

She made the revelation when visiting Makole Hospital -Dodoma, where she went to distribute Insecticide Treated Nets (ITNs) to pregnant women and parents with newly born babies.

Besides controlling malaria, the biolarvacides kill mosquito larvae, and are also effective in tackling viral infections like dengue, yellow fever and Nile fever.

Before application of the technology, Tanzania and other users underwent various processes including researches and clinical trials, which have all proved its effectiveness and efficacy 'beyond any reasonable doubt.'

Ms Mwalimu was quick to point out that the government was putting much emphasis on regions with the highest prevalence level including the area as a host this time.