Tanzania: Chato Co-Operative Society Under Investigation

13 May 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Yohana Shida in Geita

TANZANIA Co-operative Development Commission (TCDC) has set up a special team to investigate the assets of the Chato Agricultural Marketing Cooperative Society (AMCOS) to identify the actual value of the lost co-operative's assets.

That was stated earlier this week, by TCDC Registrar, Dr Benson Ndiege, during an exclusive interview with the 'Daily News' in Geita region, after his attendance to a regional women forum aimed at forming a regional women co-operative.

Dr Ndiege said, so far, TCDC has taken action on response to media reports and complaints about the loss of some of the assets, including tractors.

"In areas where there are complaints like Chato we form a special team to investigate. Once we sense something not right we go deep by inspecting and take legal action".

In early April this year, Chato Amcos Chairman, Mr Deogratius Didi acknowledged the loss of tractors belonging to the society, and cited the reason for the loss as lack of certificate of ownership.

Speaking during the forum, Chato District Commissioner, Ms Martha Mkumpasi, urged women to run their co-operatives professionally to avoid the embezzlement of the co-operative assets.

