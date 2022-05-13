Tanzania: Authorities Investigate Killing of Investor in Muleba

AUTHORITIES in Muleba district are investigating a recent incident where a livestock investor was allegedly killed by unknown people who dumped his body in a swamp.

Muleba District Commissioner (DC), Mr Toba Nguvila named the investor as David Chibuma alias Chifu, a livestock owner at Block No 16 at Kagoma ranch.

He was killed on the night of May 6, this year by unknown people who stole his 177 heads of cattle.

"Following the incident police officers were tipped and laid a trap. On the following day eight suspects were rounded up at Kyamyorwa village while driving the 177 heads of cattle looking for a buyer.

He named the suspects as Sezeyi Dotto, Gratus Faustin, Bundala Shaban, Tiema Ndimila, Salum Temwa, Birika Martias, Kabigumila Theobald (25) and Kinda Kilagi (35). The suspects are helping police investigations and they will be arraigned when investigations are completed, he said.

Meanwhile, police in Muleba district are looking for arsonists who burnt down a private car, property of Mr Emmanuel Jonathan, a primary court magistrate at Nyamilanda.

According to Mr Toba, a group of criminals set ablaze the Toyota car using petrol at around midnight on May 9, this year before escaping into unknown area.

The incident comes barely two weeks after unknown criminals allegedly crucified on the cross a man at Kagoma village, who narrowly escaped death while nursing severe injuries.