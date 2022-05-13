Tanzania: Historic Reforms On Education Coming - Govt

THE government plans to amend the National Educational Act, 1978 for the major objective of preventing government officials from carrying out unplanned changes on the country's education system and structures.

Minister for Education, Science and Technology Prof Adolf Mkenda spoke of the government's determination when winding up the debate for the ministry's 2022/2023 budget estimates in the National Assembly on Wednesday.

According to the minister, the government plans to carry out historic reforms on the country's education by reviewing the policy, National Education Act, 1978, Curriculum, including assessing education infrastructure, distribution and the number of teachers in the country and the teaching and learning facilities.

Speaking on the reviewing of the National Education Act, 1978 Prof Mkenda since the country's education endured turbulent moments by imposing some changes, some of which were perceived to be carried out without research and consultations, the envisaged amendments will prevent the practices.

It would be recalled that former education ministers including the late Joseph Mungai, Prof Juma Kapuya and Dr Shukuru Kawambwa made some changes to the education system, some of which attracted mixed reaction from the public.

The minister also announced that his ministry has allocated 1bn/- in the next financial year for awarding lecturers from higher learning institutions, who will publish research papers in highly respected international journals in the world.

According to the minister, each research publication will fetch 50m/- in award. He said the publication of research papers in highly respected international journals contributes to raising the academic ranking of universities in the world.

In his winding up remarks, the minister said the government has also allocated 3bn/- for scholarships to be offered to best Form Six performers in selected fields, especially in science subjects.

The funds will also finance scholarships for best performers for individuals with special needs and lecturers.

The minister said in the envisaged education reforms vocational and technical education will be given special emphasis.

The House yesterday endorsed over 1.4tri/- budget estimates for the next financial year.

Earlier, a heated debate on education ensued in the House with legislators calling upon the government to carry out major reforms in the sector, so that it keeps pace with the changes occurring in the world.

They said since the country has been coming up with new aspects in its development vision, including industrialisation agenda, the education offered must also be redefined so that the two can be harmonious.

Almost all legislators, who were granted opportunity to contribute to the new education budget estimates, said it is high time the new education curriculum which is under review, placed much emphasis on technical and life skills education.

Musoma Urban CCM MP Vedasto Manyinyi said for the country to move away from knowledge based, strong emphasis must be placed in strengthening middle level cadre education and training colleges such as VETA centres for provision of technical education.

According to the MP, more courses to cover a variety of professions must be added to the vocational education and training programmes to take on board emerging careers.

Special Seats MP Ester Maleko supported Manyinyi's comment, saying it is useless to spend billions of taxpayers' money financing education for students who, upon completing studies, become idle at their homes since they can't employ themselves.

"Youths nowadays find bodaboda business as the only opportunity because the kind of education we offer does not make them creative. The influx of graduates into the streets will, in the near future, become a time bomb," she said.