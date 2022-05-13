Tanzania: Journalists Asked to Adhere to Code of Conduct

JOURNALISTS have been asked to perform their work in accordance with professional ethics to avoid conflicts between them and the government authorities in charge of the media industry.

Media stakeholders made this call on Thursday in Mwanza region during a meeting that was a part of continued events to celebrate World Press Freedom Day.

Members of the Mwanza Press Club (MPC) and Internews jointly organized the event to bring together stakeholders to discuss issues in the media industry.

Magu District Commissioner, Mr Salum Kali, who represented Mwanza Regional Commissioner (RC), Engineer Robert Gabriel, said the government will continue to work closely with the media to enable the community be more aware of various development projects being implemented in the region.

"We are ready to give you cooperation whenever you need because the contribution of the media industry in the development of our nation is huge," said Mr Kali.

He noted that news stories may have huge impact in the community, calling upon the scribes to embrace patriotism when performing their duties for bringing about development and solidarity among Tanzanians.

Mwanza Press Club Chairman, Mr Edwin Soko said there has been a friendly working environment in the country in the current sixth phase government of President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Internews Programme Coordinator, Mr Shaban Maganga said the institute will continue with its efforts to build capacity for journalists so that they do their job well to encourage development.

Mr Maganga said the world changes rapidly, thus regular training for journalists is crucial and will help them carry out their duties effectively.