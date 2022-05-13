Malawi: Chakwera Inaugurates Red Cross Flag Week With K2m Donation

Malawi President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera on Wednesday presided over Malawi Red Cross Flag week at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe where he also donated K2 million towards enhancement of MRCS activities.

During his address, Chakwera emphasised the need for Malawians to adopt the spirit of kindness and support initiatives by organisations like the Red Cross.

He reminded Malawians of the need of being human, saying that being human is not just our nature, but a choice.

"Even though it is God who made us human and there is no moment of the day or moment of our lives in which we lose our humanity, we must choose every day to conduct ourselves towards others and towards ourselves in a way that is consistent with that nature. We are human, therefore we must act like it," he said.

Chakwera said human beings are responsible for being kind, and being human means many things, but one quality that we must revive intentionally is that of kindness.

"That is why this year we are not just talking about being human, but being human-kind. The kindness of a human being is one of the most precious raw materials in the universe.

"Even if the world's economies run out of such natural resources like minerals and metals, we simply cannot and must not allow ourselves to run out of kindness," he said.

The president said the launching of the flag week is a commitment to kindness, because kindness is how humanity is being held as well as how humanity is being preserved.

The President has since commended MRCS for working hard in supporting the Government agenda. He said that is why he has been moved to make a personal contribution of K2 million.

"Thankfully, the Red Cross, with its millions of volunteers showing acts of kindness to vulnerable people in every country of the world, has always led by example to keep us on track. I am therefore honoured to make my personal contribution to this year's Flag Week and call on all Malawians to do the same," he said.

Chakwera added, "But more than that, I call on all Malawians to do three acts of kindness today, especially someone who would not expect you to be kind to them. It's so easy to be mean, and we now live in an age where meanness is given the loudest microphones and speakers, but today, I call for a revolution of kindness in every place where you have a voice."

Last year, the Red Cross Flag Week was observed in November instead of May because of Covid-19 pandemic measures put in place to contain its spread.

The President expressed concern that the Covid 19, Cyclone Anna and Ukraine-Russia war have brought great suffering which needs more humanity and kindness.

The theme for this year's Flag Week is "Be Humankind" and Chakwera said the theme itself is a reminder and a rebuke that everyone must heed.

"The most fundamental level of our being, we are one and are sailing through this difficult world in the same boat. In other words, a But make no mistake: holding on to your human . Capacity for kindness is no easy task. In fact, it is a constant battle you must fight against the forces of sarcasm, cynicism, cruelty, brutality, abusiveness, oppression, callousness, and indifference.

"These things can easily creep into our hearts and snuff out whatever light of kindness we have in us, but we must not allow it to happen to us. We must not allow the challenges we face together or the afflictions we experience individually to rob us of our capacity for kindness to everyone around us," said the Malawi Leader.

In his remarks, MRCS president Innocent Majiya commended President Chakwera for the donation saying the money will go a long way in enhancing MRCS activities. Majiya appealed for human kind towards one another.