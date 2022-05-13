Tanzania: Former Tsn Deputy Managing Editor Kaigarula Dies

A FORMER Deputy Managing Editor with the Tanzania Standard (Newspapers) Limited (TSN), Wilson Kaigarula died in Dar es Salaam on Thursday aged 69 after battling abdominal cancer.

According to Kaigarula's son Joel, his father was admitted to the Muhimbili National Hospital-Mloganzila in Dar es Salaam on Monday and breathed his last yesterday afternoon, while undergoing treatment.

Mr Joel said funeral arrangements were going on at the late's residence in Tabata--Segerea, noting that the remains of his father will be transported to his home village of Luzinga--Bukoba Rural in Kagera Region on Sunday.

He said thelate Kaigarula will be buried on Monday.

The veteran journalist was born on August 7, 1953, in Kagera Region, and developed a strong interest in journalism while in middle school in the early 1970s.

In mid-1977, he received a first-class certificate from the Tanzania School of Journalism (TSJ) in Dar es Salaam, where he was one of the institution's inaugural students.

Kaigarula joined TSN in the late 1970s from Shirika la Habari Tanzania (SHIHATA), then went to work as the Press Secretary for CCM Secretary-General late Horace Kolimba, before returning to TSN in the early 1990s.

He then left in the early 2000s to work as a revising editor for The Citizen. Along with journalism, Kaigarula acquired a strong interest in fiction writing, influenced mostly by Tanzanian authors Shaaban Robert, Faraji Katalambula, John Rutayisingwa, and Agoro Anduru; Kenyan authors Ngugi-wa-Thiong'o, Chinua Achebe, and Cyprian Ekwensi; and the renowned James Hadley Chase.

He has published several features, articles, opinions, and editorials during his 34-year journalism career (as of mid-July, 2011). In terms of literature, Kaigarula enjoyed reading and writing humour, and the late Tanzanian Yahya Buzaragi and Kenyan Wahome Mutahi had a big influence on him. He 'found' Melvin Durai much later.

Kaigarula has written several short stories in Tanzanian and Kenyan newspapers, but his major breakthrough came in 1986 with the publication of a short novel titled 'Poisoned Love' published by Heko Publishers of Dar es Salaam 1986.

It was followed by 'Mini-Devils' (E&D Publishers, Dar es Salaam; 2006), and, lately (May 2010), 'The Old Idiot' and 'Baa Medi', which he self-published.

The late Kaigarula is survived by a wife, two sons and a daughter.