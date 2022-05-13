Tanzania: TPA Hosts LMC Delegation for Business Talks

12 May 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

THE Tanzania Ports Authority (TPA) recently hosted a Lignes Maritimes Congolaises delegation, led by the Director-General Adjoint (DGA), Mr Jean Claude Mukendji for talks aimed at bolstering business relations through port and maritime services.

The LMC delegation inquired about the possibility of establishing a Liaison Office in Dar es Salaam.

The TPA management, led by Director-General, Mr Eric Hamissi accepted LMC's request and assured the Congolese firm of the availability of an office space at the One-Stop-Centre building located at TPA Headquarters in Dar es Salaam.

DG Hamissi expressed TPA's readiness to establish trade partnerships with Lignes Maritimes Congolaises and assured the visiting delegation of continuous and unwavering support for their operations.

